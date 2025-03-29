Nathaniel Gandert Sells 15,859 Shares of Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY) Stock

Getty Images Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) CTO Nathaniel Gandert sold 15,859 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $33,621.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 534,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,132,879.24. This trade represents a 2.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Getty Images Stock Down 7.5 %

GETY stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. Getty Images Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.49. The company has a market cap of $736.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.88 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.91.

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.50 million. Getty Images had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Getty Images Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GETY shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Getty Images from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $3.75 price objective on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.45 target price on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.70 price target on shares of Getty Images in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Getty Images

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Getty Images by 138.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 34,349 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Getty Images in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Getty Images by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 524,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 58,135 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Getty Images by 5.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 129.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 60,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 33,942 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Getty Images

Get Free Report

Getty Images Holdings, Inc offers creative and editorial visual content solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include Getty Images that offers creative and editorial content including stills, music and video which focuses on corporate, agency, and media customers; iStock.com, an e-commerce offering where customers have access to creative stills and video; Unsplash.com, a platform offering free stock photo downloads and paid subscriptions targeted to the high-growth prosumer and semi-professional creator segments; and Unsplash+ that provides access to unique model released content with expanded legal protections.

Recommended Stories

