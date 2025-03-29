Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 (NASDAQ:JSM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 136.7% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of JSM stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $19.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,132. Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 has a fifty-two week low of $17.51 and a fifty-two week high of $21.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.84%.

Navient Co. SR NT 6% 121543 Company Profile

as the nation’s leading loan management, servicing and asset recovery company, navient (nasdaq:navi) helps customers navigate the path to financial success. servicing more than $300 billion in student loans, the company supports the educational and economic achievements of more than 12 million americans.

