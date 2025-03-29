NEOS Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,399 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 263,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,450,000 after buying an additional 28,568 shares during the period. Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $249,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 303.1% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. 90.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Down 2.1 %

Howmet Aerospace stock opened at $129.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.17. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $62.80 and a one year high of $140.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.54.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 25.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HWM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Howmet Aerospace from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective (up from $130.00) on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.28.

About Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

