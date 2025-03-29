NEOS Investment Management LLC Sells 7,822 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

NEOS Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 35.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,239 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 7,822 shares during the period. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 153.7% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Illumina by 954.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illumina in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ILMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Illumina from $247.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

Illumina Trading Down 2.8 %

ILMN opened at $80.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.79. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $79.30 and a one year high of $156.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a negative net margin of 27.95% and a positive return on equity of 13.37%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.