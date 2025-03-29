NestYield Total Return Guard ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.39 (NYSEARCA:EGGS)

NestYield Total Return Guard ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGS – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.3927 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th.
EGGS stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.65. The stock had a trading volume of 3,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,111. The company has a fifty day moving average of $37.38. NestYield Total Return Guard ETF has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $40.13.
