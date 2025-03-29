NestYield Visionary ETF (EGGQ) to Issue Dividend of $0.18 on March 31st

NestYield Visionary ETF (NYSEARCA:EGGQ – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 27th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.1813 per share on Monday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th.
NestYield Visionary ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA EGGQ opened at $35.01 on Friday. NestYield Visionary ETF has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $41.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.45.
NestYield Visionary ETF Company Profile
