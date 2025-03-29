Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) is Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC cut its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,773 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 99,065 shares during the period. Netflix makes up 6.4% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC owned about 0.15% of Netflix worth $564,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,200,485,000 after buying an additional 198,148 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Netflix in the third quarter worth about $339,000. Fiduciary Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 3,010 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Netflix by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,473 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $13,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $933.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $399.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $542.01 and a twelve month high of $1,064.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $971.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $866.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $986.75, for a total transaction of $473,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 35,868 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $888.08, for a total value of $31,853,653.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 114 shares in the company, valued at $101,241.12. This represents a 99.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,583 shares of company stock valued at $279,611,567 over the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Phillip Securities downgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 10th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Netflix from $1,040.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,021.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Netflix

Netflix Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.