New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 67,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,145,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,690,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the 4th quarter worth $210,906,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 1,725.3% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,525,208 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,124,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386,864 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pure Storage by 210.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,553,402 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,971,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.42% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NYSE PSTG opened at $46.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.76 and a 12-month high of $73.67. The company has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 121.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Read Our Latest Analysis on Pure Storage
Insider Transactions at Pure Storage
In other news, insider Ajay Singh sold 19,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.58, for a total value of $1,229,875.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 262,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,142,827.52. This represents a 7.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.
Pure Storage Company Profile
Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pure Storage
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.