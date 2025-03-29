New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 25,644 Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 25,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,573,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:COF opened at $173.32 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $177.36.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $10.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $257.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $162.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.63.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.