New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 46,666 Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 46,666 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,364,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Selective Insurance Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SIGI. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Selective Insurance Group during the third quarter valued at about $947,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 207.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 36,376 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,468,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 13,210 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIGI opened at $91.79 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.51 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.81. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.13 and a 52 week high of $108.92.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

Selective Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SIGI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.37). Selective Insurance Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 7.33%. Research analysts expect that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SIGI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.71.

Get Our Latest Report on Selective Insurance Group

About Selective Insurance Group

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and flood insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.