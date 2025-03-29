New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Invests $3.64 Million in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,638,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in RB Global by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,674,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in RB Global by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RB Global by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of RB Global by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Stock Performance

Shares of RBA opened at $97.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. RB Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.83 and a 52 week high of $106.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.29.

RB Global Announces Dividend

RB Global ( NYSE:RBA Get Free Report ) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.23). RB Global had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. RB Global’s payout ratio is currently 57.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBA shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of RB Global from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of RB Global from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. StockNews.com downgraded RB Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on RB Global from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on RB Global from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperformer” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.64.

Insider Activity at RB Global

In related news, CEO James Francis Kessler sold 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,535,617.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,521,323.89. This trade represents a 12.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CRO James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.63, for a total value of $59,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 19,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,939,756.21. This represents a 2.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,897 shares of company stock valued at $2,338,161 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RB Global Profile

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

