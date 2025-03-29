New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New $5.52 Million Investment in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 104,072 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,520,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Knight-Swift Transportation at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KNX. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.37 per share, for a total transaction of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.59.

Knight-Swift Transportation Price Performance

Shares of KNX opened at $43.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.65 and a beta of 0.97.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 2.43% and a net margin of 1.59%. As a group, analysts forecast that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.63%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

