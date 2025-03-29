New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,008 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MANH. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in Manhattan Associates by 4.8% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 896 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 2,510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MANH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $305.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $244.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $268.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Manhattan Associates from $282.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on Manhattan Associates from $310.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.78.

Manhattan Associates Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MANH opened at $173.48 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $251.73. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.10 and a fifty-two week high of $312.60. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Insider Transactions at Manhattan Associates

In other Manhattan Associates news, CFO Dennis B. Story sold 2,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.83, for a total transaction of $476,274.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,263 shares in the company, valued at $17,298,758.29. This represents a 2.68 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Warehouse Management Solution for managing goods and information across the distribution centers; Manhattan Active Warehouse Management, a cloud native and version less application for the associate; and Transportation Management Solution for helping shippers navigate their way through the demands and meet customer service expectations at the lowest possible freight costs; Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solution; and Manhattan Active Omni, which offers order management, store inventory and fulfillment, POS, and customer engagement tools for enterprises and stores.

