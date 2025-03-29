New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,424 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,370,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EME. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3,466.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 107 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 494.7% during the 4th quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 199 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 153.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 246 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in EMCOR Group by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE EME opened at $371.22 on Friday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.49 and a 1-year high of $545.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $424.19 and a 200-day moving average of $450.79. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.14.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 34.99% and a net margin of 6.51%. On average, analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 20.74 earnings per share for the current year.

EMCOR Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.64%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Maxine Lum Mauricio sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.07, for a total value of $462,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,642 shares in the company, valued at $10,229,474.94. The trade was a 4.33 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EME shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on EMCOR Group from $600.00 to $514.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com lowered EMCOR Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $497.25.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides construction and facilities, building, and industrial services in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation; low-voltage systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; computerized traffic control systems, and signal and communication equipment; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

