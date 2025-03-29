New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes $3.83 Million Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 18,406 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,826,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,329 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,473,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the 4th quarter valued at about $672,224,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 28,400 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp lifted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 370,603 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $77,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,900 shares during the period. Finally, NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 32,363 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $6,727,000 after buying an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $189.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $222.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $188.85 and a 52 week high of $296.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.62%.

In related news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total transaction of $204,860.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,808,504.08. This represents a 10.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Mizuho raised their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.00.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

