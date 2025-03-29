New Age Alpha Advisors LLC Takes Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 213,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,006,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KIM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $363,436,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in Kimco Realty by 842.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,262,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598,091 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 70.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,999,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,536 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Kimco Realty by 6.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,339,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $518,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service raised its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 4,342.8% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,078,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,992 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimco Realty alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KIM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.43.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Kimco Realty stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.53. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $17.57 and a 12 month high of $25.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 3.82%. Research analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimco Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 7th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 178.57%.

About Kimco Realty

(Free Report)

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimco Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimco Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.