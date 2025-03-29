NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF) Short Interest Up 230.2% in March

NEXE Innovations Inc. (OTCMKTS:NEXNF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 230.2% from the February 28th total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NEXE Innovations Trading Down 6.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NEXNF opened at $0.18 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.22 and its 200 day moving average is $0.25. NEXE Innovations has a 52 week low of $0.16 and a 52 week high of $0.33.

NEXE Innovations Company Profile

NEXE Innovations Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of plant-based single-serve coffee pods for use in single-serve coffee machines in Canada. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Surrey, Canada.

