Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nexteer Automotive Group Limited (OTCMKTS:NTXVF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 732,000 shares, a growth of 80.3% from the February 28th total of 406,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 488.0 days.
Nexteer Automotive Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NTXVF remained flat at $0.78 on Friday. Nexteer Automotive Group has a one year low of $0.32 and a one year high of $0.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.44.
Nexteer Automotive Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nexteer Automotive Group
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexteer Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.