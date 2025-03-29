Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY) Short Interest Down 34.7% in March

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Co. (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,000 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the February 28th total of 88,800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 305,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTTYY traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.30. 94,584 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,587. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $29.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. The firm has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.10.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone (OTCMKTS:NTTYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. Nippon Telegraph and Telephone had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 10.04%.

Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation operates as a telecommunications company in Japan and internationally. It operates through Integrated ICT Business, Regional Communications Business, Global Solutions Business, and Others segments. The Integrated ICT Business segment offers mobile phone, domestic inter-prefectural communications, international communications, solutions, and system development and related services.

