Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 45.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.12% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $48,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQM. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Kieckhefer Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 257.1% in the third quarter. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQM opened at $193.08 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $169.96 and a fifty-two week high of $222.64. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $209.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.79. The firm has a market cap of $38.34 billion, a PE ratio of 30.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.3176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

