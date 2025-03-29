Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $44.45 Million Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,995 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $44,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 9,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,026 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 12.0% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 11.7% in the third quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 3,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 31.2% during the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 465,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,089,000 after acquiring an additional 110,564 shares in the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Leon D. Black sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $71,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,604,773 shares in the company, valued at $4,913,877,766. The trade was a 1.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total value of $791,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 377,164 shares in the company, valued at $59,697,517.92. The trade was a 1.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

NYSE:APO opened at $136.89 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.11 and a 12-month high of $189.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is 25.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $157.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $178.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Apollo Global Management from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.21.

About Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

