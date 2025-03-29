Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $49.88 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 474,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,296 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.16% of Iron Mountain worth $49,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 46.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IRM stock opened at $85.07 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $94.97 and a 200-day moving average of $108.39. The stock has a market cap of $24.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $73.53 and a 52-week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. Iron Mountain had a negative return on equity of 401.83% and a net margin of 2.95%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.785 dividend. This is a positive change from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 514.75%.

In other news, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total value of $597,239.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,737.92. The trade was a 95.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mithu Bhargava sold 1,738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $161,355.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,211,933.36. This trade represents a 11.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 318,979 shares of company stock worth $30,666,904 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Iron Mountain from $130.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.67.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

