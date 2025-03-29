Norges Bank Acquires New Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 222,192 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,369,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.91% of Fair Isaac at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 13 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 900.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fair Isaac from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,088.15.

FICO stock opened at $1,834.32 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $1,105.65 and a 1-year high of $2,402.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,828.54 and its 200-day moving average is $1,989.42. The firm has a market cap of $44.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.41.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a net margin of 30.66% and a negative return on equity of 53.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In other Fair Isaac news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,727.69, for a total value of $7,069,707.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,801,401.22. This trade represents a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven P. Weber sold 139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,964.42, for a total transaction of $273,054.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,478 shares in the company, valued at $4,867,832.76. The trade was a 5.31 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,241 shares of company stock worth $18,186,184. Insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

