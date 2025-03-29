Northland Power Inc. (NPI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 31st

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, March 31st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the solar energy provider on Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

NPI stock traded down C$0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$19.67. 827,918 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,267. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$19.67. Northland Power has a one year low of C$16.14 and a one year high of C$24.88. The company has a market cap of C$5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

NPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Cormark cut their price objective on Northland Power from C$25.00 to C$23.50 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northland Power currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.21.

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

