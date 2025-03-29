Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) Director Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler Purchases 810 Shares

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) Director Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler acquired 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$20.04 per share, for a total transaction of C$16,228.65.

Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 30th, Eckhardt Guenter Ruemmler purchased 820 shares of Northland Power stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$17.99 per share, with a total value of C$14,747.70.

Northland Power Trading Down 1.9 %

NPI opened at C$19.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$18.35 and its 200-day moving average is C$19.67. Northland Power Inc. has a 52-week low of C$16.14 and a 52-week high of C$24.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.47.

Northland Power Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently -219.84%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. CIBC dropped their price objective on Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$27.21.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power develops, constructs, and operates maintainable infrastructure assets across a range of clean and green technologies, such as wind (offshore and onshore), solar, and supplying energy through a regulated utility. Offshore wind is expected to remain the company’s largest segment over the long term.

