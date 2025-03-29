Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.41 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 14,125 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.10) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, January 31st.

Get Nostrum Oil & Gas alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on NOG

Nostrum Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.4 %

Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.41. The stock has a market cap of £8.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -384.25.

(Get Free Report)

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.