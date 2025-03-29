Nostrum Oil & Gas (LON:NOG) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC (LON:NOG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.41 ($0.04) and traded as low as GBX 3 ($0.04). Nostrum Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 3 ($0.04), with a volume of 14,125 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 8 ($0.10) target price on shares of Nostrum Oil & Gas in a research note on Friday, January 31st.
Read Our Latest Research Report on NOG
Nostrum Oil & Gas Trading Up 1.4 %
Nostrum Oil & Gas Company Profile
Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nostrum Oil & Gas
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Trading Halts Explained
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nostrum Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.