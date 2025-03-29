NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NSTS Bancorp (NASDAQ:NSTS – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. NSTS Bancorp had a negative net margin of 48.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.83%.
NSTS Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ NSTS opened at $10.93 on Friday. NSTS Bancorp has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $13.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a market cap of $57.49 million, a PE ratio of -12.14 and a beta of 0.04.
NSTS Bancorp Company Profile
