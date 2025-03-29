Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.35 and traded as low as $17.14. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 248,596 shares traded.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 2.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,932,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 300,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,335,000 after acquiring an additional 53,830 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 298,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,291,000 after acquiring an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 245,444 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,357,000 after acquiring an additional 7,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 136,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 14,654 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

