Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.35 and traded as low as $17.14. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund shares last traded at $17.21, with a volume of 248,596 shares traded.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Trading Down 2.4 %
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.35.
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.3375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.03%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.