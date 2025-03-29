NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD) Insider Sells C$13,500.00 in Stock

NXT Energy Solutions Inc. (TSE:SFD – Get Free Report) insider Chee Pheng Cheng sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$13,500.00.

Chee Pheng Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 18th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 7,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.30, for a total transaction of C$2,100.00.

On Monday, March 3rd, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 30,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.27, for a total transaction of C$8,049.00.

On Thursday, February 20th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 16,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.20, for a total value of C$3,200.00.

On Monday, January 27th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 60,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total value of C$23,274.35.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 25,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.24, for a total value of C$5,975.00.

On Friday, January 17th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 31,500 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.23, for a total value of C$7,153.65.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 11,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.22, for a total transaction of C$2,369.40.

On Monday, January 13th, Chee Pheng Cheng sold 20,000 shares of NXT Energy Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.15, for a total transaction of C$3,000.00.

Shares of SFD stock opened at C$0.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.21. NXT Energy Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 438.95, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of C$18.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.48.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc is a Canadian company which offers geophysical service to the upstream oil and gas industry using its gravity-based Stress Field Detection (SFD) remote-sensing survey system. The SFD is an airborne survey system that is used in the oil and natural gas exploration industry to help in identifying areas with hydrocarbon reservoir potential.

