NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.

NXT Energy Solutions Stock Down 10.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS NSFDF opened at $0.17 on Friday. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

About NXT Energy Solutions

NXT Energy Solutions Inc, a technology company, provides services to the oil and gas industry through its proprietary stress field detection (SFD) technology worldwide. Its SFD technology, a remote sensing airborne survey system utilizes quantum-scale sensors to detect gravity field perturbations in an airborne survey method which can be used onshore and offshore to remotely identify traps and reservoirs with hydrocarbon and geothermal exploration potential.

