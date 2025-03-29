NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

NXT Energy Solutions (OTCMKTS:NSFDF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter.
NXT Energy Solutions Stock Down 10.8 %
Shares of OTCMKTS NSFDF opened at $0.17 on Friday. NXT Energy Solutions has a 12-month low of $0.04 and a 12-month high of $0.40. The company has a market cap of $13.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.
About NXT Energy Solutions
