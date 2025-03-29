Okabena Investment Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its stake in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 18.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,596 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,378,794,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,749,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,565,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,578 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 89.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,303,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $280,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,402 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $113,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphenol alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on APH shares. Citigroup raised their price target on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of APH stock opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.72. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $54.72 and a 52 week high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $80.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.76, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 15.92%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 34.55%.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amphenol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphenol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.