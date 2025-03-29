Okabena Investment Services Inc. Buys 330 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWR. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWR stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $96.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.75. The company has a market capitalization of $37.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

