Okabena Investment Services Inc. Sells 7,675 Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV)

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,675 shares during the period. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HGV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth about $33,047,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter worth about $362,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Independent Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $627,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 97.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HGV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.25.

HGV opened at $37.35 on Friday. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.21 and a 12 month high of $47.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.38. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.84.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.40). Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, manages, and operates the resorts, plans and ancillary reservation services under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. It operates through Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management segments. Real Estate Sales and Financing segment market and sells the VOIs, and source VOIs through fee-for-service agreements with third-party developers; and provides consumer financing and services loans.

