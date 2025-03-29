Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.
Old Point Financial Price Performance
Old Point Financial stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.04 million, a PE ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.17. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $13.49 and a 52 week high of $30.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.
Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 8.56%.
Old Point Financial Company Profile
Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.
