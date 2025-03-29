Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Position Reduced by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 28,139 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,041,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,982,518,000 after buying an additional 99,424 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,118,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,468,615,000 after acquiring an additional 759,980 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,714,693 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $577,732,000 after purchasing an additional 156,438 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,100,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $525,960,000 after purchasing an additional 72,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,450,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,863,000 after purchasing an additional 92,685 shares in the last quarter. 91.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $119.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Macquarie reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Argus lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $117.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Omnicom Group from $110.00 to $99.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $80.24 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.69 and a 12 month high of $107.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.39% and a net margin of 9.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.58%.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

