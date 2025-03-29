OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY) Short Interest Down 33.7% in March

OMRON Co. (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,400 shares, a drop of 33.7% from the February 28th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 74,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

OMRON Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OMRNY traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.98. 41,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,421. OMRON has a 12-month low of $28.77 and a 12-month high of $47.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.35 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.01.

OMRON (OTCMKTS:OMRNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter. OMRON had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 0.98%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OMRON will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OMRON

OMRON Corporation engages in industrial automation, device and module solutions, social systems, and healthcare businesses worldwide. The Industrial Automation Business offers sensors, switches, safety and control components, relays, motion and drives, robotics, energy conservation, power supplies, and automation system products.

