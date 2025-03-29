OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC owned 0.10% of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 53.7% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 29,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 10,371 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 7,929 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co increased its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co now owns 117,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 13,266 shares during the period.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:USTB opened at $50.64 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $49.29 and a 52-week high of $50.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.47 and a 200 day moving average of $50.43.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Increases Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.193 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This is an increase from VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.