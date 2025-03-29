OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 80.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 731 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 2.7 %

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $308.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $337.07 and a 200-day moving average of $335.48. The stock has a market cap of $22.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $266.99 and a 52 week high of $358.64.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.3397 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 27th.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.