OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Entergy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Entergy by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 450 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Entergy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Entergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $84.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.34 and a 200-day moving average of $75.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Entergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $50.19 and a 12 month high of $88.38.

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Entergy’s payout ratio is 98.77%.

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KeyCorp cut Entergy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Entergy from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Entergy from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.75.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

