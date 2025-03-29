OneAscent Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

OneAscent Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) by 52.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,829 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,727 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.6% of OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth $108,000.

Shares of MGV stock opened at $127.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.93. The company has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $113.36 and a twelve month high of $133.82.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.6838 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

