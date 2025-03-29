OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 150,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,651,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $363,207,461.60. This represents a 0.07 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 200,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.74 per share, with a total value of $348,000.00.

On Friday, February 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 67,434 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.71 per share, for a total transaction of $115,312.14.

On Tuesday, January 28th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 47,537 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.47 per share, with a total value of $69,879.39.

On Friday, January 17th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 150,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.47 per share, for a total transaction of $220,500.00.

On Wednesday, January 15th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost acquired 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.48 per share, with a total value of $740,000.00.

Shares of OPKO Health stock opened at $1.70 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.58.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 18.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $183.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.42 million. As a group, analysts expect that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OPK shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2.25 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in OPKO Health by 103.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 11,089 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 75.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 12,417 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

