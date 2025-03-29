OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Down 50.3% in March

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a decrease of 50.3% from the February 28th total of 34,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in OptimumBank in the third quarter valued at about $323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 59.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of OptimumBank by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 61,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of OptimumBank by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in OptimumBank by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.43% of the company’s stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Shares of OptimumBank stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $4.17. 2,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $49.00 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.47 and its 200-day moving average is $4.65. OptimumBank has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About OptimumBank

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

