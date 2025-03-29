Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04, Zacks reports.
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Oramed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.09 million, a P/E ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.61. Oramed Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.96 and a one year high of $3.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.
About Oramed Pharmaceuticals
Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions for the treatment of diabetes and for the use of orally ingestible capsules for delivery of polypeptides. The company's product portfolio includes ORMD-0801, an oral insulin capsule, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, as well as in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; and ORA-D-013-1 and ORA-D-013-2, which have completed phase II clinical trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Oramed Pharmaceuticals
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Receive News & Ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oramed Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.