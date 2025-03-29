Organto Foods (CVE:OGO) Trading Up 11.1% – Should You Buy?

Shares of Organto Foods Inc. (CVE:OGO – Get Free Report) rose 11.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 196,500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 13% from the average daily volume of 226,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

Organto Foods Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,545.02. The stock has a market cap of C$4.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.

Organto Foods Company Profile

Organto Foods Inc engages in the sourcing, processing, packaging, distribution, and marketing of organic and value-added fruit, and vegetable products. The company's products include vegetable and fruit products comprising asparagus, avocado, blueberries, ginger, herbs, mango, limes, raspberries, snow peas, sugar snaps, fine green beans, and other products under the I AM Organic, Awesome, Fresh Organic Choice brands.

