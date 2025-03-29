Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Short Interest Update

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 161.3% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Origin Materials Stock Performance
ORGNW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,111. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Origin Materials has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20.
Origin Materials Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Origin Materials
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Origin Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.