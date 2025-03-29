Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW) Short Interest Update

Origin Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGNW – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 161.3% from the February 28th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Origin Materials Stock Performance

ORGNW stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,111. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.10. Origin Materials has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.20.

Origin Materials Company Profile

Origin Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a carbon-negative materials company. The company develops a proprietary biomass conversion platform to convert biomass, or plant-based carbon into building block chemicals chloromethylfurfural and hydrothermal carbon, as well as other oils and extractives and other co-products.

