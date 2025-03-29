Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Acquires 11,530 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.06% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $70,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.67 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.49. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.15 and a fifty-two week high of $100.75.

