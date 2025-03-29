Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 376,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,711 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned approximately 3.75% of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF worth $10,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF by 301.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000.

BATS IYZ opened at $27.33 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $431.74 million, a P/E ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.88. iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $28.80.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

