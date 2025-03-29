Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,398 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $11,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $473,354,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 63.5% in the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,436,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $487,567,000 after purchasing an additional 3,278,175 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 207.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,763,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $202,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540,713 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 10,324.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,250,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $130,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229,220 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,297,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,559,972,000 after buying an additional 1,365,555 shares during the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of D opened at $54.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.19. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.62 and a 52-week high of $61.97.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 8.99%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on D. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Argus raised Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.58.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

