Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $10.44 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKNG. Optimist Retirement Group LLC grew its stake in Booking by 2.2% in the third quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Dunhill Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Booking by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Booking by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 46 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Booking by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,900.00 to $5,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $5,400.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on Booking from $5,100.00 to $5,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Booking from $5,560.00 to $5,960.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $5,120.00 price objective (up from $4,900.00) on shares of Booking in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,370.43.

Booking Trading Down 2.5 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $4,634.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4,779.09 and a 200-day moving average of $4,727.45. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,180.00 and a 1-year high of $5,337.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $41.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.82 by $5.73. The firm had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 159.34% and a net margin of 24.78%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is an increase from Booking’s previous quarterly dividend of $8.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.19%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

