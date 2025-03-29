Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $13.55 Million Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,463 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 51,842 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $13,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Collier Financial bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Starbucks from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.12.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $97.73 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.55 and a fifty-two week high of $117.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $105.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.97% and a net margin of 9.73%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

